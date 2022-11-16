Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.02 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $57,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MetLife by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MET stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

