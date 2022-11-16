Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 537,649 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $52,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DexCom by 301.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DexCom by 267.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Trading Up 2.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.