HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $774.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.