Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Gannett by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.38.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

