Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

