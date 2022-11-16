Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.