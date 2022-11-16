ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 42.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

