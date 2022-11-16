International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,228,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

