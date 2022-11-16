Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 33.9% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 620,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 157,172 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $17,063,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vertiv by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

