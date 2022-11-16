Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

HIW stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

