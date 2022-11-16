Inspire Investing LLC Sells 987 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 330,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

