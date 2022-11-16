Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 409.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Knowles by 45.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

