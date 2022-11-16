Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

