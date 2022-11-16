Inspire Investing LLC Sells 14,185 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

