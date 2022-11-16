Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 842.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 707,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,855 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

