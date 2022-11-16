Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,886 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $36.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

