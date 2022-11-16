Inspire Investing LLC Sells 380 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

