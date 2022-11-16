WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

