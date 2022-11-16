Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

