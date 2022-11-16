Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $311,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Profile



Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

