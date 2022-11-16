WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

