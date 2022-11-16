WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.3% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,536,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 194,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

ED stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.