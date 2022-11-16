Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.