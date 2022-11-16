Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

