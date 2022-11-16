BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $439,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $749.95 million, a P/E ratio of -160.29, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

