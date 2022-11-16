Inspire Investing LLC Sells 915 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

