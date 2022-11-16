Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

