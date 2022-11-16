WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

