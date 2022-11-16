Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $233.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Medifast

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

