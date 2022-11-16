WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,248 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.25% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $98,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

