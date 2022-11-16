WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

