Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

