Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

