Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

