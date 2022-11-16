Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.97, but opened at $123.30. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 14,487 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.