Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

