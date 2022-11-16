WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 52,358 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 861,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

