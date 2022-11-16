Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.