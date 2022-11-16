Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

