Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

