WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

