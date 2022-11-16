Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

