WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

QSR opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

