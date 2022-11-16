WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NUS stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

