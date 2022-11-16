WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 711 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 307.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $19,529,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $8,187,401. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Price Performance

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $720.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.