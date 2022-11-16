WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

