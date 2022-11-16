WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 13,645 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 81.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

