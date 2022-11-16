DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of DocuSign worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.74 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $275.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

