Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

