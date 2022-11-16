WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 in the last three months. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.8 %

BYD opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. JMP Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

